Forward Rowe joins Bologna after alleged dressing room altercation at Marseille

England under-21 international Jonathan Rowe has joined Bologna, the Serie A club said, days after the winger was placed on the transfer list by Olympique de Marseille following reports of a dressing room altercation with a teammate.

Transfer details were not disclosed but Italian media reported on Sunday that the 22-year-old former Norwich City player signed a four-year contract at Bologna, with the fee worth around 19.5 million euros ($22.82 million).

Rowe and France midfielder Adrien Rabiot were put on the transfer list by Marseille due to “unacceptable behaviour” after their Ligue 1 loss at Stade Rennais.

The pair arrived at Marseille last year and played regularly as the club finished second.

 

 

