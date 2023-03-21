Free flour stampede takes life of another man

FAISALABAD: Stampede at a flour distribution point has claimed the life of another citizen in Punjab after the government announced to distribute free flour sacks among deserving families, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

An incident was reported from Faisalabad where an elderly citizen died in a stampede who came to collect flour from a distribution point.

فیصل آباد کا بزرگ سردار محمد جاں بحاق، دو روز میں 3 اموات! پنجاب میں مفت آٹے کی لائن میں ایک اور شخص چل بسا#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/nZrEVcinvQ — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) March 21, 2023

Rescue sources said that a citizen namely Muhammad Kaleem was found unconscious at Park’s main gate. He was taken to the General Hospital Samanabad where he took his last breath.

During the stampede and mismanagement at the flour distribution point, many citizens sustained injuries.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif announced a special Ramazan package providing free flour to ‘underprivileged masses’.

According to a statement, the package was approved at a meeting chaired by PM Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore. Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Raza Naqvi, the Secretary of Food and other senior officials attended the meeting.

Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman and Finance Secretary Mujahid Sherdil briefed the prime minister about the Ramazan package.

The package is the first of its kind aimed at facilitating the poor population.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister said after its launch in Punjab, the federal government would extend cooperation to provinces to replicate the programme.

