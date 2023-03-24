Free wheat flour to be distributed till Ramazan 25: PM

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced that free distribution of wheat flour will continue till Ramazan 25 among the deserving nationals.

PM Shehbaz Sharif directed to ensure immediate registration of deserving people, who are still not registered with the BISP to get wheat flour free-of-cost being distributed by the government.

Chairing a review meeting of the Ramazan Package in Lahore on Friday, he instructed NADRA and BISP to set up their counters for registration at flour distribution points.

The prime minister said the government is taking all possible measures to lessen the difficulties of the poor people in Ramazan. He said free distribution of wheat flour will continue till the 25th of Ramazan.

The meeting was apprised that the scheme for free distribution of flour has been continuing in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad Capital Territory.

It was told that distribution points in Punjab have been established at marriage halls, where people do not face any hassle in getting the commodity while waiting for their turn, Radio Pakistan reported.

It is pertinent to mention that PM Shehbaz Sharif today paid surprise visits to the flour distribution points in Lahore and Kasur and expressed his satisfaction with the arrangements.

He commended the efforts of all the departments and officials of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments as well as the Islamabad administration for their services in this programme.

Federal Ministers Shazia Marri and Marriyum Aurangzeb, Prime Minister’s Advisor Ahad Cheema, Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi and other high officials attended the meeting.

