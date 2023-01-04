Fresh delimitations: Meeting between MQM-P, JI remains ‘inconclusive’

KARACHI: The meeting between Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on fresh delimitations of constituencies in Karachi remained ‘inconclusive’, with the latter refusing any delay in local government (LG) elections, scheduled on January 15, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

According to details, MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui led a delegation to JI provincial headquarters in Karachi – Idara Noor-e-Haq.

During the meeting, JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman asked about MQM-P’s strategy if their demands are not accepted. “Will you [Khalid Maqbool] quit the coalition government if demands for fresh delimitation goes unheeded,” Hafiz Naeem asked.

Meanwhile, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that his party would consider the situation at that time. To which, JI Karachi chief said, “You should not have joined the government without fulfillment of demands.”

Sources told ARY News that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan failed to convince Jamaat-e-Islami on fresh delimitations in Karachi and the meeting remained ‘inconclusive’.

Jamaat-e-Islami will also not participate in the protest behind held on January 9 against the delimitation of constituencies and voters list.

It is pertinent to mention here that Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rahman announced to hold a sit-in outside Chief Minister (CM) House tomorrow (Thursday).

Addressing a press conference at Idara Noor-i-Haq, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rahman said that his part would hold a peaceful protest outside Sindh CM House as it did not withdraw its letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan in which the PPP was seeking further delay in the polls.

A day earlier, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) contacted Jamat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman ahead of the protest rally, to be held on January 9 against delimitation of constituencies and voters list.

According to details, former Karachi mayor and MQM-P leader Waseem Akhtar contacted JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman and discussed Sindh’s political situation.

Waseem Akhtar noted that the delimitation of constituencies was not only the issue of MQM-P, but of Karachi and Hyderabad. “It is imperative to unite by setting aside personal interests for city’s development,” he added.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) decided to hold a protest rally on January 9 against the non-implementation of an agreement signed with the Pakistan People’s Party-led (PPP) Sindh government.

Sources told ARY News that the MQM-P has rejected the delimitations of new constituencies and voter lists ahead of local government (LG) elections, scheduled to take place on January 15.

The political party has also decided to protest against the delimitations of new constituencies. A protest rally will be carried out on January 9 over the non-implementation of agreement signed with PPP-led Sindh government.

