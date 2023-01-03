MQM-P to hold protest rally on Jan 9 over reservations with PPP

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has decided to hold a protest rally on January 9 against the non-implementation of an agreement signed with the Pakistan People’s Party-led (PPP) Sindh government, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

According to details, the decision was taken during workers convention of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) Rabta Committee held in Karachi.

Sources told ARY News that the MQM-P has rejected the delimitations of new constituencies and voter lists ahead of local government (LG) elections, scheduled to take place on January 15.

The political party has also decided to protest against the delimitations of new constituencies. A protest rally will be carried out on January 9 over the non-implementation of agreement signed with PPP-led Sindh government.

Sources further claimed that an MQM-P delegation will also hold meetings today with other political parties – including Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP), Mahajir Qaumi Movement, and Farooq Sattar.

The political parties would be invited to participate in the protest rally, sources added. Sources claimed that Rauf Siddiqui – a member of the Rabta Committee – has contacted PSP leadership. The delegation will reach Pakistan House at 09:00 pm.

A day earlier, the talks between the ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) remained inconclusive as deadlock persisted on the core issues.

Sources said that the recent meeting between MQM-P and PPP at Bilawal House Karachi remained inconclusive. Moreover, the MQM-P leadership set a condition to contest the local government (LG) polls with new delimitations.

The delegation expressed serious reservations about the present delimitations. They said that MQM-P will unveil its next strategy if LG polls are held on the basis of the present delimitations.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to complete new delimitation before the local government (LG) polls in Karachi and Hyderabad scheduled for January 15.

While addressing a press conference after chairing the MQM-P Rabita Committee session, MQM-P convenor Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that his political party and the ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) signed an agreement to address Sindh issues.

Siddiqui clarified that MQM-P is fully ready for LG polls and its leadership thinks the elections are being delayed. He continued that all sides are demanding transparent elections in Pakistan.

He said that the PPP central leadership had accepted all demands of the MQM-P. He added that it was decided to address the issue of flawed delimitation in Sindh as a top priority, whereas, the Supreme Court (SC) had also directed to address the objections of the MQM-P.

