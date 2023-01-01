LG polls: MQM-P demands ECP for new delimitation before Jan 15

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to complete new delimitation before the local government (LG) polls in Karachi and Hyderabad scheduled for January 15, ARY News reported on Sunday.

While addressing a press conference after chairing the MQM-P Rabita Committee session, MQM-P convenor Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that his political party and the ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) signed an agreement to address Sindh issues.

Siddiqui clarified that MQM-P is fully ready for LG polls and its leadership thinks the elections are being delayed. He continued that all sides are demanding transparent elections in Pakistan.

He said that the PPP central leadership had accepted all demands of the MQM-P. He added that it was decided to address the issue of flawed delimitation in Sindh as a top priority, whereas, the Supreme Court (SC) had also directed to address the objections of the MQM-P.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that they held dozens of meetings with the ruling PPP for delimitation and the Sindh government assured of addressing the issue and declared MQM-P demands valid.

He said that it is ECP’s responsibility to complete the new delimitation before January 15. Siddiqui said that MQM-P is ready to assist the authorities for new delimitation.

“The delimitation of Karachi and Hyderabad was not done in the right way in the past. How can an election be declared transparent when there is no relevancy between the constituencies and the population? Sindh government and election commission must complete the revision of the Karachi and Hyderabad delimitation before the LG polls.”

Siddiqui said that they will have no option other than contacting the masses if the issue is not resolved before January 15.

“For stopping the pre-poll rigging, we will take to the streets and protest. If this situation remains unchanged, we will decide whether to stay in alliance with the incumbent government or choose to contest elections independently.”

He slammed the government for doing injustice to the people of urban Sindh for the last 14 years. He questioned how an election can remain peaceful if it is not transparent and impartial.

The MQM-P questioned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to clarify whether he is still standing with his guarantee on the political agreement between PPP and MQM-P or not. He said he will soon summon a session of the MQM-P workers to decide on the future strategy.

