MQM-P, PSP agree to set aside differences, work together

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) have agreed to set aside all previous differences and progress forward on the political front for Karachi’s prosperity, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the development was announced by MQM-P Convenor Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui while addressing a press conference along with PSP Chairman Mustafa Kamal following a meeting at Pakistan House.

During the meeting, the MQM-P delegation and PSP central leadership discussed political situation and matters related to local government (LG) elections.

The delegation also invited Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) to participate in the protest rally, being held on January 9 against the non-implementation of agreement signed with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

The delegation apprised PSP leaderhisp of rally being held against delimitation of constituencies and voters list. Both the parties agreed to set aside all previous differences and progress forward on the political front for Karachi’s prosperity.

Addressing a press conference, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that it was imperative to unite for the survival of Karachi, noting that local government (LG) elections were necessary for the city’s development.

“The time has come to unite for a common struggle”, he said, rejecting the voter lists and delimitation of constituencies.

Taking over the presser, Mustafa Kamal said that no single party can resolve the issues of Karachi. “Only Karachi can bring Pakistan out of economic crisis”, Kamal said, adding that ignoring the economic hub would damage the country.

Earlier in the day, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) decided to hold a protest rally on January 9 against the non-implementation of an agreement signed with the Pakistan People’s Party-led (PPP) Sindh government.

According to details, the decision was taken during workers convention of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) Rabta Committee held in Karachi.

Sources told ARY News that the MQM-P has rejected the delimitations of new constituencies and voter lists ahead of local government (LG) elections, scheduled to take place on January 15.

The political party has also decided to protest against the delimitations of new constituencies. A protest rally will be carried out on January 9 over the non-implementation of agreement signed with PPP-led Sindh government.

A day earlier, the talks between the ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) remained inconclusive as deadlock persisted on the core issues.

Sources said that the recent meeting between MQM-P and PPP at Bilawal House Karachi remained inconclusive. Moreover, the MQM-P leadership set a condition to contest the local government (LG) polls with new delimitations.

The delegation expressed serious reservations about the present delimitations. They said that MQM-P will unveil its next strategy if LG polls are held on the basis of the present delimitations.

