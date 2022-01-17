‘Fuel price adjustment likely to be ended in a few months’

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan has said that fuel price adjustment is likely to be ended in a few months, ARY News reported on Monday.

Ali Muhammad Khan delivered his remarks before the House following a movement presented by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan against the hike in per unit price of electricity up to Rs4.74.

Senator Mushtaq Khan termed it ‘extortion’ by the federal authorities by hiking the electricity rates in the name of fuel price adjustment. He also censured the federal government for charging television bills from 3.3 million mosques.

While replying to the movement, Ali Muhammad Khan said that the electricity prices are fixed by National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) and fuel adjustment is made after the increasing cost of power generation.

The state minister said that the past governments had not paid attention to construct dams. However, the fuel price adjustment is likely to be ended in a few months. He said that NEPRA’s report was viewed in a different aspect by the opposition. He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan has started construction work on Mohmand Dam.

Earlier on January 4, in a bombshell for Karachiites, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) had approved an increase in electricity tariff for Karachi in terms of fuel adjustment charges.

According to a notification issued by the NEPRA, the electricity tariff was hiked by Rs1.07 per unit in terms of fuel adjustment for the month of October.

The amount will be received in the bills of January, it said adding that the Karachiites will have to bear an additional burden of Rs1.91 billion.

The hearing for fuel adjustment was held by NEPRA on November 03.

K-Electric consumers are likely to pay an additional Rs5.50 per unit in their electricity bills as the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) reserved its judgment on a petition filed by the company for a hike in power tariff under the fuel adjustment mechanism yesterday.

K-Electric, the sole power utility in Karachi, had requested an increase of Rs5.18 for July to September 2021, and a rupee of 0.32 for November.

