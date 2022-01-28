Gang loots house, abducts 22-year-old woman in Lahore

LAHORE: In a shocking incident, a gang has allegedly looted cash and valuables from a house and later fled from the scene after abducting a 22-year-old woman in Lahore, ARY News reported on Friday.

The robbery and abduction incident took place in Lahore’s Bilal Ganj neighbourhood where a gang of seven to eight men arrived at a house on a car and two motorcycles and took the family hostage.

The gang allegedly looted valuables from the house and later abducted a 22-year-old woman before fleeing from the crime scene.

Read More: POLICE RECOVER TWO MINOR GIRLS IN KARACHI RAID, FOUR ‘ABDUCTORS’ HELD

The brother of the abducted woman filed a complaint at the local police station against the robbery and abduction by a gang. In his complaint, he stated that the accused also tortured other women in the house.

Earlier in the month, in a turn of events in the abduction of four minor girls from Lahore’s Factory Area, it emerged that their father took them after he had a dispute with his wife.

The police had said that they have apprehended the suspect identified as Farooq and recovered the minor girls from his possession. He had been shifted to a police station for further probe.

Read More: RECOVERED 4 LAHORE SISTERS SAY RICKSHAW DRIVER DRUGGED & ABDUCTED THEM

It had been reported that four minor sisters were allegedly abducted from Factory Area with police saying that they registered a case against the incident.

The minor girls were aged 2, 8, 10 and 14-year-old. Police had said that they approached the family and will obtain CCTV and other evidence from nearby areas to bring clarity to the matter. The mother of the girls at that time cast suspicion that her husband would have abducted them.

Comments