Police recover two minor girls in Karachi raid, four ‘abductors’ held

KARACHI: Anti Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) on Sunday recovered two minor girls in a raid carried out at Steel Town neighbourhood in Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.

SSP Maroof Usman sharing the details of the raid said that two girls aged 13 and 11 have been recovered from a home in Steel Town area.

“Four suspects were also arrested from the location,” he said adding that a case has been registered at Steel Town police station under abduction charges.

Maroof Usman further said that they still do not know the purpose behind the abduction bid and will be investigating the suspects to find out their motive.

Incidents of child abduction have been reported in the country and recently DIG Investigation Shariq Jamal Khan revealed that the abductors had been trying to sell the four girls kidnapped by them from Lahore and the prime suspect sold one of the girls for Rs100,000 before being caught by police.

He said that the girls who had been kidnapped from Lahore’s Hanjarwal area were successfully recovered by police.

He detailed that the alleged abductors including Qasim, Shehzad, Naeem, Asif and Shaukat were arrested. Khan said that the four girls had left their home on July 30 late at night following a family dispute and reached Gulshan-e-Ravi stop through the Orange Line train.

The police officer said a neighbour, Umer Farooq, had tried to take the girls back to their home.

Later, a rickshaw driver and his accomplices captured the girls and kept roaming on the roads and the girls managed to get out of the rickshaw at the Pindi bus stop at 3:00 am. During the period, one of the abductors Qasim sold a girl for Rs100,000 to someone.