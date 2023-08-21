Gas supply schedule: SSGC rejects ‘fake notification’

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) has rejected a ‘fake notification’ regarding the changes in the gas supply schedule, ARY News reported on Monday.

A fake notification was circulating on social media platforms regarding the increase in gas loadshedding in Karachi. The fake notification stated that the gas supply will be only resumed in thrice a day from 6 am to 9 am, 12 noon to 2 pm and 6 pm to 9 pm.

The SSGC spokesperson rejected the notification which stated a hike in the gas loadshedding. The spokesperson added that the gas supply will be closed across Karachi from 11:00 pm to 7:00 am.

Earlier in the month, it was learnt that the gas loadshedding will be increased from August 12 to 27 due to a supply cut of 107 mmcfd following annual maintenance work at the gas field.

The gas supply to Karachi will be disrupted due to annual maintenance work at Kunnar-Pasakhi Deep (KPD) gas field from August 12 to 27, causing a reduction in gas supply by 107 mmcfd which will affect the domestic, commercial, industrial and Kapco power plants.

The Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) issued the notification regarding the maintenance schedule of the Kunnar-Pasakhi Deep (KPD) gas field which will be completed in three phases in 16 days.

The SSGC spokesperson said that a complete shutdown will be carried out for eight days and partial shutdown for four days. The complete shutdown will reduce the gas supply by 107 mmcfd and 50 mmcfd during the partial shutdown.

