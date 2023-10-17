Gaza war: FM Jilani in Jeddah to attend OIC extraordinary meeting

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani has reached Jeddah to attend the extraordinary session of the OIC Executive Committee to discuss the crisis in Gaza and the humanitarian situation of the besieged civilians.

In the leadup to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) extraordinary session, FM Jalil Abbas Jilani had held telephone conversations with the foreign ministers of Egypt, Iran, Turkiye and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

During these consultations, the foreign minister expressed Pakistan’s deep concerns on the current situation in Gaza resulting from Israeli bombardment and siege of the enclave, the Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson said in a press release on Tuesday.

Related: UN Security Council Fails to Pass Russian Resolution for Gaza Ceasefire

In respect of tomorrow’s session of the executive committee, the caretaker foreign minister underlined Pakistan’s priority for a collective demand by OIC for a ceasefire; and provision of humanitarian assistance through corridors so that food, medicine, water and other necessary supplies may reach the people of Gaza without further delay.

The executive committee meeting has been co-convened by Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

FM Jilani has been engaged in consultations with his counterparts of OIC countries and would continue these consultations with in-person meetings in Jeddah.

Subsequent efforts should be directed towards a just, comprehensive and lasting solution to the Palestinian question anchored in international law and in line with relevant United Nations (UN) and OIC resolutions.

Related: Pakistan to dispatch humanitarian relief assistance to Gaza

A viable, sovereign and contiguous State of Palestine should be established on the basis of pre-1967 borders, with Al Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, it was added.

Pakistan Army’s unequivocally support for Palestinians

The Corps Commanders’ Conference has reiterated the commitment that all terrorists, their facilitators and abettors, working at the behest of hostile forces to destabilize Pakistan, will be dealt with unflinching resolve of the state.

The resolve was expressed during the 260th Corps Commanders’ Conference held at GHQ, Rawalpindi on Tuesday with Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir in the chair.

Related: Pakistan calls Israel’s fierce actions against Palestinians in Gaza ‘war crimes’

Viewing with concern the developments taking place in the Gaza-Israel War, the Army Chief said the Palestinian people have unequivocal diplomatic, moral and political support of the Pakistani nation.

He said Pakistan will continue to support the principled stance of Palestinian brethren for resolution of the Palestinian issue and end to the unlawful occupation of their territories and Muslims’ sacred places.