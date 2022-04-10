GB Governor Raja Jalal Maqpoon decides to resign

GILGIT: Gilgit Baltistan Governor Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon has decided to resign from his office, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing sources.

They said the GB governor would quit his post after the election of the new prime minister. He had taken oath of his office on September 30, 2018.

The National Assembly will meet tomorrow (Monday) at 2:00pm to elect the new prime minister after PTI chairman Imran Khan was de-seated from the highest office of the country through the opposition-moved no-confidence motion.

The nomination papers of joint opposition’s candidate Shehbaz Sharif and PTI’s Shah Mahmood Qureshi have been approved for the prime minister’s election.

Earlier today, sources told ARY News that Governor Punjab Omar Sarfraz Cheema will likely resign from his post. The governor Punjab will resign from his post once a new prime minister takes oath of his office, they added.

