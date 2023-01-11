Gen Bajwa played role in making Imran Khan the PM: Chaudhry Sarwar

LAHORE: Former Governor Punjab Chaudhry Ghulam Sarwar has asserted that former chief of army staff (COAS) Gen retd Qamar Javed Bajwa played a role in making Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan the prime minister (PM), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

In an interview with Voice of America, the former Governor Punjab claimed that Gen Bajwa had helped the former prime minister in every circumstance, adding that the former army chief also played role in making Imran Khan the PM.

Chaudhry Sarwar further claimed that the relationship between Imran Khan and the Establishment were strained soon after Usman Buzdar was appointed as Punjab Chief Minister (CM).

“Pakistan Army was not satisfied with Usman Buzdar’s performance. However, he was still not removed, on the basis of which ties between Imran and the Establishment strained,” the Governor Punjab added.

Responding to a question, he claimed that Punjab Assembly will not be dissolved because Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi was against this decision. He further said that the majority was not in favor of resigning from the National Assembly.

In response to another question, Sarwar said that he has not desire for power, adding that he joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for leaving a legacy behind. “My wish for a democratic party in the country cannot be fulfilled,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan has repeatedly criticised former army chief Gen Bajwa after he was ousted as the prime minister of Pakistan.

Earlier in January, the PTI Chairman blamed former chief of army staff for ‘pushing Pakistan into crises’.

Imran Khan said that Gen Bajwa was solely responsible for pushing Pakistan into the mess it is in today, reiterating that he had sent Shaukat Tarin with a message that country’s economy would not be handled if political instability was created at that time.

The then PTI-led federal government removed Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar from the post of Governor Punjab after differences emerged with PTI Chief.

The sources privy to the development shared that Sarwar was blamed for persuading Aleem Khan group to vote in favour of PML-N candidate Hamza Shahbaz. “The matter was raised by Pervaiz Elahi with PM Imran Khan which led to his ouster,” they said.

