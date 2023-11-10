General Elections 2024: ECP likely to scrutinise service records of officers

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is likely to conduct scrutiny of the election officers’ service records ahead of general polls 2024, citing sources, ARY News reported on Friday.

Sources within the ECP told ARY News that the officers having good reputation would be deployed as the Returning Officers (ROs) and District Returning Officers (DROs) after a scrutiny of their service records.

The commission changed the rules for the appointment of ROs and DROs. It was declared mandatory to enclose service records of the administrative officers who have been shortlisted for the election duties.

The officers of the Grade 18 or above would be deployed as the DROs whose retirement period should be one year before their deputation as the DROs.

The officers of Grade 17 would be appointed Returning Officers (ROs) with the same retirement criteria as the DROs.

The officers of Grade 16 would be deployed as the assistant returning officers (AROs) whose retirement period should be at least one year before their deputation on the position.

The commission will deploy an assistant presiding officer (APO) at every booth in all polling stations. The officers having at least six months of service experience will be appointed as the APOs during the general elections 2024.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday notified general elections on February 8, 2024.

According to details, the Election Commission of Pakistan issued a notification of the date of the general election under Section 57 of the Election Act۔

The notification said that in light of the Supreme Court’s order, the general elections will take place on February 8, 2024.