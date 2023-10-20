General elections: ECP allots election symbols to political parties

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has compiled a new list and allotted 144 election symbols to different political parties, ARY News reported on Friday.

The ECP allotted 144 election symbols to the registered political parties. The election symbol of ‘Cricket bat’ for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was also included in the list.

Moreover, 188 election symbols were reserved for the independent candidates.

The revised list has been sent to the district election commissioners. The ECP instructed to provide a level playing field to all political parties.

Related: ECP suspends registration of political party

Last month, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) decided to not allot election symbol to a political party, who fails to submit its financial statement.

Earlier, the Commission announced the last date for freezing the voter lists across the country.

The ECP spokesperson Haroon Khan Shinwari said in a statement that the voter lists across the country will be frozen on October 25, formally stopping the process of registration, correctness and transfer of voters.

Related: Govt vows ‘conducive environment’ for general elections

He said that the data of more than 800,000 nationals was collected from the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and the data entry process was underway.

The spokesperson said that all of the registered nationals could cast votes in the upcoming general elections. Shinwari asked the nationals to ensure the registration of their votes at the earliest before the deadline expires.