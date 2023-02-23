Ghulam Dogar reinstated as Lahore CCPO

LAHORE: Ghulam Muhammad Dogar has been reinstated as Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) following the verdict of Supreme Court (SC), ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the federal government withdrew the suspension order of former Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mehmood Dogar after Supreme Court (SC) reinstated him.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) suspended the order of former CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar’s transfer.

Justice Ijaz ul Hassan inquired where is chief election commissioner, the secretary of ECP said that his health is not in good condition.

He informed the court that asked to transfer former Ghulam Dogar via verbal communication. The written application was received on January 24, and the application was accepted on February 6.

Justice Muneeb asked do verbal applications are accepted in routine cases as well. Justice Ijaz ul Hassan said the verbal application was accepted first and then the written process was carried out. Do official decisions are taken verbally?

He further said that only ECP can issue transfer orders, not the chief election commissioner. Is there any document or proof that the ECP has given the authority to CEC? At this, the DG Election Commission of Pakistan said there is no documented proof of this.

Earlier, the federal government had suspended Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, a day after Governor House came under attack.

