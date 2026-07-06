KARACHI: An 11-year-old girl died after an incident near Dargah Baba Wilayat Ali Shah in the Malir Al-Falah area of Karachi.

However, police and the victim’s family are giving conflicting accounts of how she lost her life.

According to Al-Falah police, several children were playing on jumping trampolines installed near the shrine when the girl, identified as Fareeda, fell from a trampoline and sustained a severe head injury. Police said she succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

The operator of the trampoline has been taken into custody for questioning, while the girl’s body was shifted to a nearby hospital to complete legal formalities.

However, the victim’s family has rejected the police’s version of events and accused the trampoline operator of murder.

According to the family, Fareeda was walking with her mother and had only touched the trampoline when its operator became enraged and allegedly struck her on the head and neck with a stick, causing fatal injuries.

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The family further alleged that the operator also assaulted female relatives after the incident and claimed that police were not cooperating with them.

Police said the incident is under investigation and that all aspects of the case are being examined.