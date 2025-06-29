Rod Stewart joined by Ronnie Wood and Lulu in Glastonbury legends slot

British singer-songwriter Rod Stewart was joined by Ronnie Wood, Lulu and Mick Hucknall for his sun-drenched “legends” slot at Glastonbury Festival on Sunday afternoon.

Stewart, aged 80, entertained a huge crowd on the Pyramid Stage with hits including ‘Maggie May’, ‘I Don’t Want to Talk About It’, and ‘Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?’, shouting “next” between songs to cram as many as possible into his allocated 90 minutes.

Hucknall duetted on ‘If You Don’t Know Me by Now’, the song his group Simply Red took to the top of the charts in 1989.

Rolling Stones’ guitarist Ronnie Wood, Rod Stewart’s former bandmate in the Faces in the 1970s, joined him for ‘Stay With Me’, before Scottish singer Lulu came on stage at Glastonbury Festival for ‘Hot Legs’.

Michael Eavis, who founded the festival that would become Glastonbury Festival over five decades ago on his Somerset dairy farm, was pushed onto the stage in his wheelchair during the set to cheers. Aged 89, he waved to the crowd and was embraced by Stewart.

Rod Stewart ended the show with the whole crowd swaying along to his 1975 hit ‘Sailing’.

Earlier, the festival became the talk of the town after Punk-rap duo Bob Vylan’s on-stage chanting against the Israeli military.

During their show on Saturday, the duo chanted “Death, death, to the IDF.”

Police said they were considering whether to launch an investigation, but did not name Bob Vylan or Irish rap band Kneecap, who appeared on the same stage and also criticised Israel at the Glastonbury Festival.

“Video evidence will be assessed by officers to determine whether any offences may have been committed that would require a criminal investigation,” Avon and Somerset Police said on X late on Saturday.

The festival organisers criticised the chanting by Bob Vylan, which comprises the guitarist-singer with the stage name Bobby Vylan and a drummer known as Bobbie Vylan.