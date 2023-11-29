Gohar Ali Khan named PTI’s interim chairman, claims Marwat

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior vice president, Sher Afzal Marwat has claimed that Barrister Gohar Khan has been named interim chairman of the party.

“Barrister Gohar Ali Khan will be the interim PTI chairman,” Sher Afzal Marwat said while talking on ARY News program 11th Hour.

Marwat claimed that the incarcerated PTI chairman himself finalised Barrister Gohar Ali Khan for the interim party chairman slot.

Earlier, Sher Afzal Marwat – while talking to journalists – claimed that the ousted prime minister would not contest the intra-party elections due to his conviction in the Toshakhana case.

Marwat said that the PTI will get a new chairman following the intra-party elections.

However, Marwat’s claims were turned down by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf from its official social media platform X, handle.

Responding to the claims, the PTI spokesperson said that the party ‘strongly rejects’ the speculations regarding the intra-party elections.

“Imran Khan has not conveyed any decision regarding contesting the polls,” the spokesperson said, adding that the PTI chief has not taken any decision to withdraw from the election or nominate another leader.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is planning to hold intra-party elections this week following the orders of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).