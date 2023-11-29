Gohar Khan nominated for PTI chairman slot: Barrister Ali Zafar

ISLAMABAD: PTI’s Barrister Ali Zafar announced on Wednesday that party Chairman Imran Khan would not be contesting intra-party polls and Barrister Gohar Khan had been nominated for the slot of party chairman, ARY News reported.

The PTI is slated to conduct its intra-party elections on Saturday.

PTI Senator Ali Zafar announced the development while addressing a presser along with Raoof Hasan and Barrister Gohar in Islamabad.

Speaking to the media outside the Election Commission of Pakistan in Islamabad, Zafar said the party chairmanship is temporary, as Khan would return as chairman of the party once his disqualification in the wake of the Toshakhana case is overturned.

“PTI chief had been convicted in the Toshakhana case,” he said, adding that Imran’s Toshakhana sentence has been suspended but a “final decision” had not yet been made.

He further said that the ex-premier had directed the party to hold intra-party polls. “PTI is Imran Khan and Imran Khan is PTI.”

Earlier, Sher Afzal Marwat – while talking to journalists – claimed that the ousted prime minister would not contest the intra-party elections due to his conviction in the Toshakhana case.

Marwat said that the PTI will get a new chairman following the intra-party elections.

However, Marwat’s claims were turned down by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf from its official social media platform X, handle.

Read more: ECP orders PTI to hold intra-party elections within 20 days

Responding to the claims, the PTI spokesperson said that the party ‘strongly rejects’ the speculations regarding the intra-party elections.

“Imran Khan has not conveyed any decision regarding contesting the polls,” the spokesperson said, adding that the PTI chief has not taken any decision to withdraw from the election or nominate another leader.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is planning to hold intra-party elections this week following the orders of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).