Gold extends gains on lower oil and softer dollar

Gold rose for a third straight session on Wednesday, helped by a ‌softer dollar and lower oil prices, while investors awaited U.S. jobs data for clues on the interest-rate outlook.

Spot gold was up 1.3% at $4,127.04 per ounce, as of 0253 GMT. U.S. gold futures ​rose 0.8% to $4,184.40.

The U.S. dollar remained subdued, making greenback-priced metals more attractive ​to holders of other currencies.

Oil steadied after steep falls in the ⁠previous two sessions. Lower oil prices can ease inflation concerns that often feed expectations ​of higher interest rates.

Qatar said mediators were making progress in efforts to end the ​U.S.-Iran war, although Tehran has denied U.S. President Donald Trump’s assertion that talks are already underway.

“Gold’s relation with oil is still intact as oil prices have a tremendous impact on the global ​economy in terms of inflationary pressure. If we get a very clear roadmap to ​further de-escalation in tensions, gold prices could move higher,” said Kelvin Wong, a senior market analyst ‌at ⁠OANDA.

Traders are now pricing in a 59% probability of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike at the central bank’s September 15-16 meeting, down from 67% a day earlier.

Read more: Gold prices drop in Pakistan — August 4, 2026

Gold tends to lose its appeal in a high interest-rate environment despite its status as ​an inflation hedge, as ​it yields no ⁠interest.

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Anna Paulson said she was keeping an “open mind” about what lies ahead for monetary policy in ​an outlook that could call for higher rates.

Traders were looking ahead ​to the ⁠ADP employment report due later in the day and the July payrolls report scheduled for Friday.

Analysts at TD Securities said in a note that they expect gold to remain ⁠range-bound ​near current levels.

Spot silver gained 1.9% to $60.64 per ounce ​and platinum climbed 1.4% to $1,758.35, its highest level since mid-June. Palladium rose 0.9% to $1,365.62, up for a second ​straight session.