Gold prices drop in Pakistan once again

ISLAMABAD: The gold prices dropped in Pakistan once again, recording a decline of Rs500 per tola on the 24-karat yellow metal and was sold at Rs214,300 on Thursday, ARY News reported.

The per tola price of 24-karat gold had been sold at Rs214,800 on the last trading day, according to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also registered a drop of Rs428 today and was sold at Rs183,728 as compared to yesterday’s Rs184,156. The 10 grams of 22-karat gold was also dropped to Rs168.417 from Rs168.810.

Additionally, the silver rate was decreased by Rs30 to Rs2,550 per tola and 10 grams of silver by Rs25.72 to Rs2,186.21.

The yellow metal rate was decreased in the international market by $2 to $1,986 from $1988.

Yesterday, the gold rate surged in Pakistan by Rs2,000 per tola.

As per details, All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association (APGJA) said, that the price of 24-karat gold per tola increased by Rs2,000 to settle at Rs 214,800 per tola.

The association said after a surge of Rs1,714, 10 grams of 24-karat gold had settled at Rs184,156.

The 10-gram price of 22-karat gold has reached Rs168,810.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $23 to settle at $1,988 per ounce.

Like gold, the rate of the dollar is also fluctuating in the local market, while the Pakistan Stock Exchange is also making record as the benchmark KSE 100-index crossed 56,000 points.