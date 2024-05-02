Customs foils gold smuggling bid at Karachi airport

KARACHI: Pakistan Customs on Thursday foiled a bid to smuggle gold worth Rs170 million at Karachi airport, ARY News reported.

According to a Pakistan Customs spokesperson, a family travelling to South Africa via Dubai was caught smuggling gold during the scanning of his luggage.

The gold weighing nine kg, worth Rs170 million was concealed in the luggage of the six-member family, including five females.

The passengers were taken into custody after recovery of the gold.

On April 5, a man was arrested at Multan airport for attempting to smuggle around 16kg gold out of the country.

As per details, Federal Investigation Agency Immigration recovered 16kg precious yellow metal from a passenger named Muhammad Tanveer, who was travelling to Dubai.

Read more: Man smuggling 16kg gold caught at Multan airport

The authorities said the luggage of Muhammad Tanveer was checked due to repetitive travels and during checking the yellow metal was recovered.

In April, last year, Customs officials foiled a foreign currency smuggling bid at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport.

They said 65,000 US dollars, approximately around Rs12 million, were recovered from the baggage of a woman passenger travelling to Doha.

The officials said the currency was seized and the passenger was allowed to board the flight.