Man smuggling 16kg gold caught at Multan airport

MULTAN: A man was arrested at Multan airport on Friday for attempting to smuggle around 16kg gold out of the country.

As per details, Federal Investigation Agency Immigration recovered 16kg gold from a passenger named Muhammad Tanveer, who was travelling to Dubai.

The authorities said the luggage of Muhammad Tanveer was checked due to repetitive travels and during checking 16kg of gold including 10 gold bricks were recovered.

FIA immigration team said Muhammad Tanveer failed to give satisfactory answers during the investigation and he has been handed over to the FIA Composite Cell for further probe.

Read more: Customs foils gold smuggling bid at Karachi airport

In April, last year, Customs officials foiled a foreign currency smuggling bid at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport.

They said 65,000 US dollars, approximately around Rs12 million, were recovered from the baggage of a woman passenger travelling to Doha.

The officials said the currency was seized and the passenger was allowed to board the flight.