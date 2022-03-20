Google Android app to let users delete last 15 minutes of search history

Google Android app is reportedly introducing a feature that will allow its users to delete the last 15 minutes of their search history.

A spokesperson for the company Ned Adriance said this feature will be rolled out on the Google app for Android in the next few weeks.

“We’re continuing to explore ways to bring this helpful feature to other surfaces,” he said in a statement.

The feature has been spotted by a number of people. If you want to check and see if you have it, you first need to open Google’s Android app and tap your profile picture, and then look for the “Delete last 15 min” option.

Google first announced this feature last year in May and it was made available for Google’s iOS app in July.

At that time, the company said the feature would come on the Android version of the app later in 2021. However for some reasons, it missed the deadline.

It is yet not clear if Google plans to bring the feature to desktop. In its May announcement post, the company didn’t specify which platforms it would be available on.

Google already has a tool to automatically delete things in your search history that are three, 18, or 36 months old.

