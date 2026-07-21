Google updates lightweight Gemini models, but flagship still delayed

SAN FRANCISCO: Alphabet’s Google on Tuesday released a trio of cheaper versions of ‌its Gemini AI model, but shared no timing updates for the flagship Pro model that has already seen its launch delayed by several weeks.

The new model lineup includes Gemini 3.6 Flash and Gemini 3.5 Flash-Lite, updated versions of its lightweight ​offerings, designed for use cases that do not require the most cutting-edge technology. Google also unveiled ​a new lightweight variant, Gemini 3.5 Flash Cyber, which is tailored towards cybersecurity ⁠applications.

But all eyes have been on the launch of Gemini 3.5 Pro, the top-tier version of the ​model, which Wall Street is waiting for as an indicator of whether Google’s DeepMind AI lab is ​able to keep pace with Anthropic and OpenAI.

Gemini 3.5 Pro was originally slated for a June launch, CEO Sundar Pichai said in his keynote address at the company’s I/O developer conference in May.

The company’s launch of the Gemini 3 model family last ​November demonstrated it had returned to the front of the AI race after years as a laggard. ​It caused OpenAI to issue a “code red” internally to concentrate efforts around its competing GPT model.

Google’s main rivals have struck back ‌since ⁠then. Anthropic rolled out its latest Mythos 5 and Fable 5 models, which were deemed so powerful by the U.S. government as to be considered a national security risk.

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OpenAI launched GPT-5.6 earlier this month after a similar government-requested delay to vet security concerns.

The delay of Gemini 3.5 Pro is due to the model reportedly falling short of ​internal goals, particularly in ​terms of coding, which ⁠has emerged as a lucrative use case for enterprise AI.

Pichai, though, has highlighted Google’s pricing. He has said companies could save upwards of $1 billion per year ​by shifting most of their AI workloads to Gemini models.

Google DeepMind staff delivered ​similar messaging ⁠in press releases on the launches, describing the Gemini 3.5 Flash Cyber as “a cost-efficient and highly capable alternative to large, costly cybersecurity models.”

As for the most anticipated model, Google said that Gemini 3.5 Pro is being tested ⁠with ​partners and would be coming “soon.” In one press release, it ​also said training had commenced on Gemini 4.

Pichai is likely to be pressed for more details about Gemini 3.5 Pro when Alphabet ​holds its second-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday.