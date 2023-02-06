Govt decides reestablishing national energy conservation authority

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has decided to reestablish National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA) and increase its capacity.

The decision was made during a review meeting on measures to save energy in the country under the chair of PM Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad today.

The prime minister established an inter-ministerial steering committee and appointed former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi its chairman to enhance the capacity of NEECA, Radio Pakistan reported.

The meeting was informed in detail about the current capacity of NEECA and its mandate.

The premier emphasised making a comprehensive plan regarding the reforms of NEECA to determine necessary steps and to ensure these within a specified period.

In January, PM Sharif had ordered the authorities concerned to ensure the implementation of the measures proposed in energy saving plan in a given timeframe.

The prime minister had given the directives while chairing a meeting to review the implementation of the measures taken for saving energy in the country. The meeting was informed about the progress made on the implementation of the solarization projects.

In the initial phase solar panels of 1000 megawatts would be installed on federal government buildings.

The meeting was informed that the process of policy-making for the production of solar panels at the local level had entered the final phase while consultation with the industries related to the manufacturing of solar panels had been completed.

The meeting was also informed that the local industry had been taken into confidence to formulate a comprehensive policy to increase the production of E-bikes, while all new gas geysers would come with conical baffles and by the end of the current year.

It was told that the production of high energy consuming filament/ low quality old electric bulbs would not be allowed after the sale of the present stock.

