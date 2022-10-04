Govt devises plan to stop PTI marchers from entering Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to stop the participants of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march from entering Islamabad, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sources told ARY News that an important in-camera session was held under the chair of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to finalise the strategy to stop the upcoming PTI long march in Islamabad.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The officials of the security agencies gave a briefing to Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah regarding the expected PTI long march. It was learnt that 15,000 to 20,000 marchers are likely to attend the PTI rally.

READ: PTI LONG MARCH: POLICE PURCHASE 40,000 TEARGAS SHELLS WORTH RS75M

The government has decided to deploy additional contingents of Sindh police, Rangers and Frontier Corps (FC) comprising 30,000 personnel to assist the Islamabad police to maintain the law and order situation.

It has been decided to hand over the security duty of the government buildings and diplomatic enclave in the Red Zone to the Pakistan Army under Article 245.

Moreover, the interior minister also gave the approval to take action against the individuals and organisations providing financial and logistic support to the PTI marchers.

READ: IMRAN KHAN SAYS WON’T REVEAL DETAILS OF LONG MARCH BEFOREHAND

Islamabad authorities will also impose a ban on carrying firearms across the federal capital. Moreover, the federal employees will also face action for attending and supporting PTI marchers under Estacode.

Earlier, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said that he has kept his long march plan secret and only a close group of people knew the details.

In an interview with private news channel, the PTI chief said that “unimaginable” sea of people will march toward Islamabad, adding that he has kept his plan a secret in view of recent audio leaks and “tapping” of phone calls.

“I have kept my plan for the long march a secret because our phones are being tapped and for the first time I am feeling as if I am a traitor of the country,” he added.

The PTI chief further said that “Haqeeqi Azadi” march will be the “biggest” in country’s history, adding that special instructions will be issued to party workers before the start of the march.

Comments