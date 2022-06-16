Govt forms commission to probe Shireen Mazari’s arrest

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Thursday notified a commission to probe the arrest of former federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Shireen Mazari, ARY News reported.

The nine-party coalition government has formed a three-member inquiry commission to probe the May 21 arrest of Mazari. The notification, issued by Cabinet Division, was presented before Islamabad High Court (IHC) today.

According to the notification, Justice (retd) Shakur Paracha will head the commission, while former Inspector-General (IG) Dr Naeem Khan and former secretary Saif Ullah Chattha will be part of the three-member probe commission.

It is pertinent to mention here that former Human Rights’ Minister Shireen Mazari was arrested by the police from outside her house on May 21.

SHIREEN MAZARI ARREST: FAWAD CHAUDHRY SAYS GOVT HAS DECLARED WAR

The high court directed the authorities to immediately release the PTI central leader and ordered the federal government to form a judicial commission to probe into the controversial detention of Mazari.

The court directed the federal government to present terms of reference (ToRs) for the judicial commission before the IHC. The court declared Mazari’s arrest an illegal act.

Mazari claimed that her mobile phone was being tracked and four women police officials ‘attacked’ her. The former minister said that it is a case of enforced disappearance.

Comments