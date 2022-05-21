Shireen Mazari case: IHC orders release of PTI leader

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed the authorities to immediately release Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Shireen Mazari and ordered the federal government to hold a judicial inquiry into her arrest, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted the hearing of the illegal abduction case of PTI’s Shireen Mazari today.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The high court directed the authorities to immediately release the PTI central leader and ordered the federal government to form a judicial commission to probe into the controversial detention of Mazari.

The court directed the federal government to present terms of reference (ToRs) for the judicial commission before the IHC. The court declared Mazari’s arrest an illegal act.

The IHC CJ ordered IG Islamabad to transport Shireen Mazari to her residence and directed the police chief to make security arrangements for her. The court also directed the authorities to return the mobile phone and other valuables to Mazari.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and former federal minister Shireen Mazari has been produced amid tight security.

Shireen Mazari was shifted to Courtroom Number 1 after being shifted to the Islamabad High Court (IHC). The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued orders to the concerned authorities to produce Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Shireen Mazari at 11:30 pm today in the ‘illegal abduction’ case.

READ: SHIREEN MAZARI CASE: IHC ORDERS AUTHORITIES TO PRODUCE PTI POLITICIAN TODAY

The police officials tried to was stopped the PTI politician to interact with the journalists within the IHC premises. She, however, managed to interact with the group of journalists there.

Mazari said that she will apprise the high court regarding the violation of human rights during the hearing. She said that her mobile phone was also seized and she is being stopped to meet anyone.

She said that those who have arrested her mentioned the names of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah for ordering her arrest.

She claimed that her mobile phone was being tracked and four women police officials ‘attacked’ her. ‘An Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) officer namely Ammar had tortured her and she was taken to Lahore in a white-coloured car.”

The former minister said that it is a case of enforced disappearance.

The IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah is conducting the hearing of the cases related to Shireen Mazari.

The IHC also heard the case related to ARY News anchorperson Arshad Sharif tonight and granted him protective bail till Monday.

During the hearing, Justice Athar Minallah questioned the Islamabad police chief regarding Shireen Mazari’s detention.

The Inspector General (IG) Islamabad apprised the IHC CJ that the department will take action against the responsible officials. He added that he has assumed the charge of the IG Islamabad office today.

The IHC chief justice remarked that IG Islamabad will have to claim the responsibility.

The IHC CJ censured the deputy commissioner (DC) Islamabad and remarked how can someone else take such action in the federal capital. To this, the DC Islamabad replied that nobody from another province could carry out such activities in the federal capital.

The chief justice remarked that the court will not compromise on its jurisdiction. Later, the IHC CJ questioned the non-completion of the probe into the abduction case of the journalist Matiullah Jan.

The deputy attorney general said that they could not work 24/7 and replied that they will complete the probe into the Matiullah Jan abduction case.

The CJ remarked that all political parties are bound to respect the Constitution. Mazari apprised the high court that those who have arrested her are currently present inside the courtroom.

Later, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) directed the authorities to immediately release Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Shireen Mazari and ordered the federal government to hold a judicial inquiry into her arrest.

The hearing was adjourned till Monday.

ACE, police raid

Earlier, Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab and Islamabad police in a joint action arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) leader and former federal minister Shireen Mazari from outside her house.

The news was confirmed by PTI leader Iftikhar Durrani on his Twitter handle. The former SAPM asked the PTI leaders and workers to reach Kohsar police station.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad police in its statement said that Mazari was booked in a property case registered in DG Khan. The former minister has been shifted to DG Khan from Islamabad’s Kohsar police station.

A case was registered against Mazari in DG Khan over a 129-acre land dispute and despite repeated requests, she did not appear, sources said.

CM Hamza orders Mazari’s release

In another development today, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has said that he issued orders to the Rawalpindi police to release Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Shireen Mazari.

“I have directed the Rawalpindi police to release Shireen Mazari,” said Hamza Shahbaz.

Comments