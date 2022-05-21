Shireen Mazari case: IHC orders authorities to produce PTI politician today

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued orders to the concerned authorities to produce Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Shireen Mazari at 11:30 pm today in ‘illegal abduction’, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued orders to produce Shireen Mazari before the court at 11:30 pm today. A petition was filed by the PTI politician’s daughter Imaan Zainab Mazari against the ‘illegal abduction’ by the officials of the Punjab police.

The high court directed the home secretary to ensure the production of Mazari at 11:30 pm tonight. The IHC also ordered the home secretary, inspector general (IG) Islamabad and deputy commissioner (DC) to appear in the hearing.

Moreover, notices were also served to the Attorney General and Advocate General Islamabad.

The IHC sought a reply from the authorities to ‘explain under what authority of law the fundamental rights of Dr Shireen Mazari were violated while she was within the jurisdiction of this Court.’

Earlier, Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab and Islamabad police in a joint action arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) leader and former federal minister Shireen Mazari from outside her house.

READ: SHIREEN MAZARI ARREST: PTI ANNOUNCES COUNTRYWIDE PROTESTS

The news was confirmed by PTI leader Iftikhar Durrani on his Twitter handle. The former SAPM asked the PTI leaders and workers to reach Kohsar police station.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad police in its statement said that Mazari was booked in a property case registered in DG Khan. The former minister has been shifted to DG Khan from Islamabad’s Kohsar police station.

A case was registered against Mazari in DG Khan over a 129-acre land dispute and despite repeated requests, she did not appear, sources said.

In another development today, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has said that he issued orders to the Rawalpindi police to release Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Shireen Mazari.

“I have directed the Rawalpindi police to release Shireen Mazari,” said Hamza Shahbaz.

Comments