Govt forms medical board for Umer Sharif’s treatment abroad

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday said the federal government has formed a medical board for the treatment of celebrated comedian Umer Sharif, ARY News reported.

Fawad Chaudhry and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail today visited a local hospital in Karachi to inquire after the health of the legendary comedian.

Speaking to the media, the federal minister said that the Centre has formed a medical board and it will decide about what steps to taken for the best medical treatment of comedian and actor Sharif.

“It is on doctors what they decide and the government will make arrangements to provide all possible assistance to the veteran comedian,” the information minister said.

Fawad Chaudhry said he and Sindh governor had visited comedian Umer Sharif on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan to inquire after his health.

While talking to the media, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said that the federal government would bear all the expenses of Umer Sharif’s medical treatment.

If doctors decided that a veteran comedian had to go abroad for medical treatment then the government would assist to this effect, he added.

Legendary comedian Umer Sharif’s wife Zareen Umer on Friday shared that the next 24 hours are crucial for him and that he needs maximum prayers.

Zareen is sharing timely updates about the veteran stage performer’s health on his official Facebook page and has also clarified that the family did not seek any financial help from the government for his treatment.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said on Thursday that the federal government will take steps for medical treatment of the ailing Umer Sharif.