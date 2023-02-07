Govt officer abducted from Sukkur bus terminal

SUKKUR: A government officer was abducted by unidentified armed men from near a bus terminal in Sukkur, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Police said that an assistant commissioner of the income tax department namely Ghulam Shabbir Shaikh was abducted by unidentified armed men from near a bus terminal in Sukkur. Police added that the AC was going back to Larkana after his duty hours.

They added that armed men in a vehicle stopped Shaikh’s vehicle at Ring Road near the bus terminal. The accused took away the AC, stenographer and security guard with them.

The stenographer and the security guard were then released by the abductors who reached the police station to report the incident.

In January, Shikarpur police officials had recovered two abductees after a gun battle with dacoits in a katcha area.

Shikarpur police swung into action after a truck driver and a cleaner were abducted by dacoits on Indus Highway near Khanpur today. According to the police, the abducted driver was identified as Ali Nawaz and the cleaner as Dedar.

After getting information, the local police had cordoned off the whole area and started the pursuit of the abductors. Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Faizan Ali told the media that they also traced the location of the abductees’ mobile phones.

After spotting the location, a police team surrounded the dacoits in the Napar Kot area and recovered the kidnapped persons safely after a gun battle.

