Karachi police foil abduction bid of two minors

KARACHI: Karachi police foiled the abduction bid of two minors after finding the suspicious men taking the children in a bag, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The SITE Super Highway police took timely action and foiled the abduction bid of two minor children.

The alleged abductors were taking the children in a bag when they were stopped by the police officials after finding them suspicious.

The kidnappers fled from the scene immediately, leaving behind the children after spotting the police officials on the route.

Police said that a case was registered and they started searching their parents. The minors will be handed over to their parents soon, they added.

Earlier in the month, a police officer in Karachi was arrested after he was found guilty of kidnapping for ransom. The Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) arrested Sub-Inspector Saeed over involvement in kidnapping for ransom.

In a statement, the AVCC pointed out that 35-year-old Mohsin Amin was abducted from Garden on December 31.

A day later of abduction, the AVCC said the kidnappers demanded Rs25 lakh as ransom from the victim’s wife. The police officials further said that the abductors threatened the family members for killing the victim if their demand go unheeded.

After the ransom was paid and the victim returned, the case was transferred to AVCC. Later, the department arrested the accused – Sub-Inspector Saeed – and recovered the ransom money.

The accused police officer was posted in the District Central, while the hostage Mohsin Amin was safely recovered from the custody of the officer. A case has also been registered against the arrested accused.

