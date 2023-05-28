Govt rejects holding talks with PTI committee

LAHORE: The federal government has rejected to hold political talks with Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after May 9 riots, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Federal Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, while talking to journalists during his visit to Jinnah House (Corps Commander House Lahore), said that the government is not going to hold talks with PTI.

’’ہم اس کمیٹی سے مذاکرات نہیں کر رہے‘‘، سعد رفیق نے عمران خان کی تشکیل کردہ کمیٹی سے مذاکرات کرنے سے انکار کردیا#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/IQ2wjwhhx2 — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) May 28, 2023

He said that the government had created an environment for holding talks with PTI but Imran Khan failed the negotiations. He said that he favoured to hold dialogues despite being a political opponent of PTI.

“When the schedule of the meeting was finalised with PTI, Imran Khan asked to shut the doors for talks. We created the environment for negotiations but he failed it.”

Khawaja Saad Rafique said that Imran Khan formed a dialogue committee but who would hold talks as the government is not going to hold any negotiations with them?

Condemning May 9 riots, Rafique said that the PTI chief misguided the youth of the nation. “PTI miscreants torched Jinnah House which possesses historical importance in many aspects. They torched everything including those which belongs to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.”

“May 9 incidents were organised attacks. Armed forces are safeguarding our borders and not a single nation would humiliate its military troops. Corps Commander House Lahore was attacked from three sides.”

Rafique said Imran Khan should seek pardon from the whole nation and armed forces over May 9 incidents. He clarified that the government would not increase a single day in its tenure and general elections will be held at its prescribed time.

In a separate statement, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said that government-PTI dialogues were held in a good environment but later May 9 riots were carried out. “We had sorted out many issues including the election date with PTI.”

“Dialogues between government and PTI cannot be resumed until Imran Khan seeks pardon from the nation. Imran Khan must admit his mistake and make a promise to not carry out incidents like May 9,” he added.

Khan forms dialogue committee

On the instruction of party chairman Imran Khan, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has constituted a seven-member negotiation committee for talks with the incumbent government over elections.

Taking to Twitter, the PTI said that the seven-member committee – which will be headed by Shah Mehmood Qureshi – will decide the plan of action with the government regarding the elections.

The committee comprises party vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Pervez Khattak, Asad Qaiser, Hammad Azhar, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Murad Saeed and Aon Abbas Buppi.

The development came after Pakistan Terheek-e-Insaf (PTI) suffered major blows as prominent leaders – Fawad Chaudhry, Shireen Mazari and Maleeka Bokhari – announced to quit the party.