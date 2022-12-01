Govt removes Ayaz Sadiq as CCLC chairman, appoints Azam Nazeer Tarar

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has removed Ayaz Sadiq as the chairman of the cabinet committee on the disposal of legislative cases (CCLC), citing sources, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar has been appointed as the CCLC chairman after the removal of Ayaz Sadiq from the slot. Sadiq was included as the CCLC member after the restructuring of the legislative committee, sources told ARY News.

The other CCLC members included Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Commerce Minister Naveed Qamar, Communication Minister Asad Mahmood, Federal Minister for Board of Investment (BOI) Salik Hussain, Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi.

The changes were made to the CCLC after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar was reappointed as Federal Minister for Law and Justice. A notification to this effect was also issued by Cabinet Division yesterday.

The notification comes after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif rejected the resignation of PML-N Senator and former law minister Azam Nazeer Tarar.

It is pertinent to mention here that Azam Nazeer Tarar tendered his resignation on October 25 citing personal reasons.

The Senator’s resignation came after he was spotted at the Asma Jahangir Conference where audiences chanted slogans against the institutions.

“I am disappointed with the way a small group of participants behaved at AJCON22 today by unnecessarily chanting slogans against state institutions n not listing to the achievements so far made for their benefits. We must respect each other’s point of view – hallmark of democratic society,” he tweeted.

