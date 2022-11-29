PM Shehbaz Sharif rejects resignation of Azam Nazeer Tarar

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has rejected the resignation of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator and former law minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, PM Shehbaz Sharif has rejected the resignation of Tarar and instructed the PML-N senator to resume his duties from tomorrow (November 30).

A delegation of federal ministers – comprising Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Economic Affairs Minister Ayaz Sadiq and Railways Minister Saad Rafique – met the senator at his residence and conveyed the premier’s message.

وزیراعظم شہباز شریف نے پارٹی کے مرکزی راہنما سینیٹر اعظم نزیر تارڑ کا استعفیٰ نامنظور کر دیا وزیراعظم شہباز شریف کا پیغام لے کر وفاقی وزرا کے وفد کی اسلام آباد میں سینیٹر اعظم نزیر تارڑ کی رہائش گاہ آمد pic.twitter.com/ysGVBQvbm5 — PML(N) (@pmln_org) November 29, 2022



After the discussion, Tarar agreed to return to the cabinet and take over the responsibilities as a Federal Law Minister again.

It is pertinent to mention here that Azam Nazeer Tarar tendered his resignation on October 25 citing personal reasons.

The Senator’s resignation came after he was spotted at the Asma Jahangir Conference where audiences chanted slogans against the institutions.

“I am disappointed the way a small group of participants behaved at AJCON22 today by unnecessarily chanting slogans against state institutions n not listing to the achievements so far made for their benefits. We must respect each other’s point of view – hallmark of democratic society,” he tweeted.

Later, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif appointed PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq as Minster of Law and Justice, handing him an additional portfolio apart from economic affairs.

Several videos of the anti-army sloganeering surfaced on social media, among other videos carrying speeches of judges, ministers, and others.

Comments