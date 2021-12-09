Govt seeks three weeks to file report in APS attack case

ISLAMABAD: The government on Thursday requested the Supreme Court to grant additional time to file a progress report in the Army Public School (APS) attack case.

The government through the attorney general of Pakistan (AGP) moved an application in the apex court demanding that three weeks’ time be granted to submit the report bearing Prime Minister Imran Khan’s signature in pursuance of the top court’s directives.

Also Read: SC seeks progress report in APS Peshawar case within 4 weeks

The application stated that the prime minister has constituted a committee to meet the bereaved families and pleaded with the top court to give more time until the outcome of the meeting is known.

AGP Khalid Javed Khan said he desired to submit a detailed, comprehensive report, adding he would submit a reply following a meeting between the parents of the APS martyrs and the cabinet committee.

Also Read: Supreme Court issues written verdict in APS attack suo motu case

Earlier, the SC ordered that a report with the prime minister’s signature be submitted within four weeks. The court’s deadline for submission of the report is Dec 10.

On Nov 10, the prime minister appeared before an apex court bench in a case related to the 2014 attack on Army Public School in Peshawar. “There is no sacred cow in the country and I believe in the supremacy of the law,” Prime Minister Khan had said in court.

He assured the top court of taking action against all those responsible for the carnage.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!