Govt should guarantee security during PTI rally: Imran Ismail

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former Sindh governor Imran Ismail on Sunday urged the incumbent government to ensure the security during PTI rally, ARY News reported.

Imran Ismail said that PTI will stage the rally tomorrow with full force urging the ruling government to ensure strict security during the PTI rally, following the deteriorated law and order situation going against PTI.

He expressed concern over the death of a PTI activist Zille Shah said that if the death was an accident what’s the point to register FIR against party chairman Imran Khan?

READ: IMRAN KHAN SAYS ‘PML-N CREATING RIFTS BETWEEN PTI, MILITARY’

Ismail questioned the authorities that if the death was an accident, then what is the point to register FIR against party chairman Imran Khan? He added that the post-mortem report revealed that he was ‘tortured’.

“If Zille Shah died in a traffic accident, there should be some scratches on his body instead of torture marks,” said Ismail.

He alleged that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) chief organizer Maryam Nawaz’s alleged audio leak exposed the murder cover-up of Zille Shah.

Imran Ismail said that the PTI lawmaker Arsalan Taj was arrested from his residence in Karachi and was taken in vehicles without number plates and now he is nowhere to be found.

The former governor said that the reason for Arsalan Taj’s arrest is still unknown as the FIR was not registered yet.

Comments