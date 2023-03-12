Govt takes important decisions for Mansehra airport

MANSEHRA: The federal government allocated Rs5 million to purchase the land to provide basic facilities for Mansehra airport, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing sources.

For flight operations in North Zone, the aviation authority would use Muzaffarabad airport instead of constructing an airport in Mansehra.

The authorities planned to renovate Chillas airport for promoting tourism. Sources said that the decision for constructing an airport in Mansehra was made on a political basis.

Earlier in the month, it was learnt that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is likely to inaugurate Gwadar International Airport on March 23.

The sources said that a test flight will be conducted in March this year on the state-of-the-art runway of the green field of Gwadar International Airport.

Besides Pakistan and China, the prominent personalities of the region will be invited to the inaugural ceremony.

