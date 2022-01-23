Govt to announce 6mn scholarships for students

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday announced that his government will soon introduce 6 million scholarships to the tune of Rs47 billion to support the students hailing from lower-income classes.

The prime minister announced this while answering questions from the general public live on air during a programme called “Aap Ka Wazir-e-Azam, Aap Kay Saath”.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has reserved Rs47 billion for six million educational scholarships to be awarded on merit to students, the PM said.

SHAFQAT MAHMOOD ANNOUNCES 50,000 HEC SCHOLARSHIPS UNDER EHSAAS PROGRAM

The premier also criticised the past governments for neglecting the education sector.

Last year in August, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood had announced 50,000 scholarships under the Ehsaas program through Higher Education Commission (HEC).

Read More: ‘1,200 SCHOLARSHIPS TO BE AWARDED TO TALENTED STUDENTS IN GB’

“We will be providing 50,000 scholarships through the Higher Education Commission [HEC] under the Ehsaas program,” the minister had said.

In the same year, On May 25, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that 170,000 scholarships for skill development will be awarded to the youngsters under Kamyab Jawan Program.

Comments