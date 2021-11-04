Govt to strip president of powers to remove NAB chairman

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to strip the president of the powers to remove the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman, reported ARY News.

Sources having knowledge of the matter said that the government will tweak the National Accountability (Third Amendment) Ordinance 2021 promulgated on Oct 31 that stripped the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) of the powers to remove the NAB chairman and authorised the president to do so.

They said the government plans to bring amendments to the ordinance through Parliament.

On Oct 31, it amended the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) for a third time in less than a month to clear ambiguity about a number of provisions after the second amendment.

Under the third amendment ordinance that come into force retrospectively from Oct 6, cases of fraud and deception with the public were brought back under the ambit of the corruption watchdog.

The ordinance also clarifies the sections related to the video and online recording of depositions, allowing accountability courts to follow the old procedure for the purpose until electronic devices are installed in courts.