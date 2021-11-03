President to start consultation for new NAB chairman this week: sources

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi will start the consultations for the appointment of the new chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) this week, citing sources, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Sources told ARY News that President Dr Arif Alvi will summon recommended names for the position of NAB chairman from Prime Minister Imran Khan first and later he will forward the premier’s recommendations to the opposition leader.

The current NAB chairman will continue to perform his duties till the appointment of the new chairman, sources added.

READ: PRESIDENT ARIF ALVI PROMULGATES THIRD NAB ORDINANCE

Earlier on October 6, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry had said that PM Imran Khan will never consult the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif regarding the appointment of NAB chairman.

Fawad Chaudhry had said that if the opposition wanted consultation over the matter, then they should replace the incumbent opposition leader.

Naseem had also seconded him saying that when he called for consultation with the opposition leader, it was the post he was talking about rather than Shehbaz Sharif.

READ: TENURE OF NAB CHAIRMAN COULD NOT BE EXTENDED, SAYS SHAHID KHAQAN

Farogh Naseem while speaking during the presser said that it was unfortunate that the opposition was doing politics on the NAB ordinance and said that the president will consult the prime minister and opposition leader over the appointment.

“If no consensus is reached between them, the matter will then be sent to a parliamentary committee,” he had said, adding that the body would be formed by the National Assembly’s speaker comprising six members each from opposition and treasury.

He further said that they would mull over the names of the incumbent and former chairmen of the NAB for the slot.

