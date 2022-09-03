Govt vows to bring back normalcy after devastating floods

ISLAMABAD: Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal has vowed that the government would leave no stone unturned to bring back normalcy after more than 1,200 people lost their lives in devastating floods across the country, ARY News reported on Saturday.

“Pakistan is facing a massive climatic disaster and human tragedy, which is an outcome of environmental degradation,” the Planning minister said while addressing a press conference at National Flood Response Coordination Center (NFRCC) in Islamabad.

Ahsan Iqbal along with representatives of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the Pakistan Army briefed the nation about ongoing flood relief operations across the country.

The federal minister noted that Pakistan’s carbon emissions were less than one percent but it is the seventh most vulnerable country for climatic disaster. “The scale of devastation warrants a major humanitarian response for 33 million people affected by the floods,” he added.

He further said the government or any institution cannot single handedly overcome this tragedy, adding that the entire nation will have to get united to steer the country out of this challenge.

The planning minister also urged the international community, countrymen and overseas Pakistanis to help the country in this hour of need.

Taking over the presser, Director-General (DG) ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar assured that the Pakistan Army would stand with the people in this difficult time.

He pointed out that the Pakistan Army was engaged in the rescue and relief efforts over the last two months. “During this period, we have rescued the people and also provided them with relief items,” he added.

He further said that Pakistan Army has established 147 camps wherein relief was being provided to 50,000 flood victims. “Almost 83,000 victims have been provided with free medical treatment in the 250 medical camps,” he added.

Meanwhile, Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz said the devastating floods have so far killed 1265 people and injured more than 1200 people.

Speaking about the response from international community, Akhtar Nawaz noted that 29 relief goods flights have been received over the last four days.

These included 10 from Turkey, eleven from the UAE, four from China, two from Qatar and one each from Uzbekistan and France. He said these flights carried goods such as 2728 tents, 98 tons food packages, 50 boats and 56 tons medicines.

