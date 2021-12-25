Karachiites travel on BRTS Green Line from today ‎

KARACHI: Karachiites will be able to travel on the recently inaugurated BRTS Green Line by Prime Minister Imran Khan from today but the bus service will remain operational for four hours initially, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, initially, the Green Line bus service will be made operational for four hours from 8:00 am to 12:00 noon and initially, the fares would range between Rs15 to Rs55.

The bus will initially begin its operation from Surjani stop at 8:00 am while operation from Numaish Chowrangi will begin from 8:30 pm.

The green line bus service will be made fully operational from January 10 and its duration will be from 6:00 am to 10:00 pm.

The route and stations

The bus service will start from KESC Powerhouse Chowrangi in Surjani Town and terminate at Municipal park after passing through Nagan Chowrangi, North Nazimabad, Nazimabad and Gurumandir, with 25 stations along its route. The bus service will cater to 300,000 passengers on a daily basis.

The 80 buses will be operated by 200 drivers who have completed their training.

Around 22 stations between Surjani Town and Numaish Chowrangi have been completed. Another three stations to extend the service to Municipal Park are yet to be constructed.

Ticket prices

The government has yet to announce the ticket prices for the Green Line BRT project. However, according to experts, the government will set Rs15 minimum and Rs55 maximum prices for bus service.

The Green Line project

Karachi’s Green Line BRT project with intersections is 22 km long which includes 12.7 km elevated, 10.9 km at grade, and 422 meters underground, and has 25 stations.

The phase-II common corridor from Gurumandir up to Municipal Park with a length of 2.5 km has two underpasses at M.A Jinnah Road.

The state-of-art underground bus terminal with a parking facility and the commercial mezzanine floor was also constructed at Numaish intersection.

The construction work on Phase-I of the project was started in 2016.

