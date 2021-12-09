PML-N workers clash with police during attempt to inaugurate Green Line Bus project

KARACHI: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers on Thursday clashed with the security personnel after being stopped from the symbolic inauguration of Karachi’s Green Line BRT project.

As per details, a large number of PML-N workers reached Nazimabad on the call of the party leadership for the symbolic inaugural of the mega project.

Meanwhile, a heavy contingent of police and Rangers personnel reached the spot and barred the PML-N workers from the inaugural.

The enraged PML-N workers tried to clash with the security personnel.

It is to be noted that on Wednesday, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had decided to hold a separate ceremony to inaugurate the Green Line BRT project.

PML-N Secretary-General Ahsan Iqbal, who is currently in Sindh on a three-day visit had to perform the inauguration at Nazimabad No 7.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had performed the groundbreaking of Karachi’s first modern transport project in 2016.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has announced that the multi-billion Green Line bus project will be inaugurated by Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on December 10.

Asad Umar made the announcement from his Twitter handle.

The minister earlier in the day announced that the commercial operation of the Green Line bus project will begin from December 25.

The project

Karachi’s Green Line BRT project with intersections is 24 km long which includes 12.7 km elevated, 10.9 km at grade, and 422 meters underground, and has 25 stations.

The phase-II common corridor from Gurumandir up to Municipal Park with a length of 2.5 km has two underpasses at M.A Jinnah Road.

The state-of-art underground bus terminal with a parking facility and the commercial mezzanine floor was also constructed at Numaish intersection.

The construction work on Phase-I of the project was started in 2016.

