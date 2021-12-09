Thursday, December 9, 2021
The wait is ‘almost over’ for Green Line Bus service. Watch video

KARACHI: Karachiites’ dream of using a modern transport system for their daily commute is about to come true as Prime Minister Imran Khan is going to inaugurate the Green Line Bus Rapid Transit service tomorrow (Friday).

Taking to Twitter, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar said, “Karachi citizen’s wait for a modern transport system is almost over.”

Also Read: PML-N to hold separate inauguration of Green Line bus service in Karachi

Prime Minister Khan is arriving in the port city on Friday to launch the trial operations of the much-awaited bus service, he said, sharing a video that offers a sneak peek into “what the Green Line operation will look like”.

Earlier, the minister tweeted that the prime minister will inaugurate the Green Line Bus service on Dec 10. “The PM @ImranKhanPTI will inshallah inaugurate Karachi’s first modern transport system, greenline BRT, on the 10th of December,” he wrote in a Twitter post.

Also Read: 40 more buses for Green Line project reach Karachi from China

The Green Line buses will ply on a 24-kilometre-long dedicated track which includes 12.7 km elevated section.

