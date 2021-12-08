PML-N to hold separate inauguration of Green Line bus service in Karachi

KARACHI: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to hold a separate ceremony to inaugurate Karachi’s Green Line BRT project, ARY News reported on Wednesday citing sources.

PML-N Secretary-General Ahsan Iqbal, who is currently in Sindh on a three-day visit, will visit the BRT route tomorrow (Thursday) and perform the inauguration at Nazimabad No 7.

The PML-N leader will be accompanied by former governor Zubair Umar, PML-N Sindh Secretary-General Miftah Ismail and other party leaders.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had performed the groundbreaking of Karachi’s first modern transport project in 2016.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has announced that the multi-billion Green Line bus project will be inaugurated by Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on December 10.

Asad Umar made the announcement from his Twitter handle.

Karachi citizen’s wait for a modern transport system is almost over. PM @ImranKhanPTI coming to karachi friday to launch the trial operations. This video gives you a sneak peak intp what the greenline operation will look like pic.twitter.com/uENoGuojhM — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) December 8, 2021

The minister earlier in the day announced that the commercial operation of the Green Line bus project will begin from December 25

Karachi’s Green Line BRT project with intersections is 24 km long which includes 12.7 km elevated, 10.9 km at grade, and 422 meters underground, and has 25 stations.

The phase-II common corridor from Gurumandir up to Municipal Park with a length of 2.5 km has two underpasses at M.A Jinnah Road.

The state-of-art underground bus terminal with a parking facility and the commercial mezzanine floor was also constructed at Numaish intersection.

The construction work on Phase-I of the project was started in 2016.

