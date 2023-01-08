Grenade attack on ex-MNA Nasir Musazai’s house in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Unidentified assailants carried out a grenade attack on former MNA Nasir Khan Musazai’s residence in Peshawar. Fortunately, no casualty was reported in the incident, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Superintendent Police (SPO) Saddar Circle told the media that unidentified men hurled a grenade at the residence of former MNA Nasir Khan Musazai in the vicinity of Inqilab police station of Peshawar. The assailants fled from the scene immediately.

After the grenade blast, Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) Saddar Circle Muhammad Ali Khan reached the scene immediately along with police teams. The police officials collected evidence from the scene.

The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) personnel confirmed it was a grenade blast.

Fortunately, no casualty was reported in the grenade blast. Police launched a thorough investigation into the incident and started a search operation in the area.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman condemned the grenade attack on Musazai’s house and demanded the authorities to arrest the culprits.

It is pertinent to mention here ex-MNA Musazai has recently parted ways with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

In December last year, unidentified men had hurled a hand grenade at former provincial minister Haji Javed’s house in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) capital.

Police told the media that a grenade was hurled by unidentified men on the rooftop of former minister Haji Javed’s house in the Gulbahar neighbourhood of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) capital. The assailants managed to flee from the scene.

Fortunately, the grenade did not blow on the rooftop. The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was summoned to the scene whose personnel defused the grenade.

